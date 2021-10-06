TCL 20 Pro and 20S are both on sale at Quebec-based Vidéotron

Quebec-based carrier, Vidéotron is offering a pretty sweet deal for the TCL 20S and 20 Pro.

Starting at $8 per month with select 24-month plans, you can get the TCL 20S for as low as $200.

If you get the TLC 20S, you only have to pay $8 per month for 24 months, plus plans to start $30 (voice only) per month. Other plans are also available that offer data. The TCL 20S is $10.75 off per month.

If you buy the TCL 20 Pro, you’ll need to spend $20.50 for 24 months. To get this deal you still have to pay at least $50 per month for 10GB, but that in itself isn’t a bad plan, and if you spend an extra $15 you can get 20GB per month and qualify for Vidéotron’s additional 100GB per year. The 20 Pro is $12.75 off per month.

I reviewed the TCL 20 Pro earlier this year and found it a great-looking smartphone with an impressive display and camera.