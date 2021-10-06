Canon gets in on the VR game with new dual-fisheye lens

Canon aims to simplify how users capture virtual reality (VR) content with a dual-fisheye lens that attaches to its premier mirrorless camera, the Canon R5.

The lens captures two images or video streams on a single image sensor and can shoot in 8K. This means that when converted and played back correctly through a VR headset, the footage looks very sharp and realistic.

While this is infinitely easier than an entirely separate camera rig for shooting VR footage, it’s not the one-stop-shop machine that Canon promises. Users will still need the $5,000 EOS R5, the latest 1.5.0 software update, a Premiere Pro plugin, and an EOS VR Utility conversion app.

The lens itself also carries a premium price tag of $2,699 and will be available in late December.

While Canon’s dual-fisheye lens is pricey, so are other dedicated VR rigs. The lens also offers the versatility of being a great mirrorless camera on top of a VR camera, offering pretty good value.

While not many people will likely pick up this dual-fisheye yet, it’s smart for Canon to bet on the VR market with a dedicated lens as the space matures.

Source: Canon