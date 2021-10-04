Best Buy Top Deals for the week discounts Amazon products and laptops

Best Buy Canada currently has a bunch of Amazon products, including the third-gen Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick and more on sale.

Check out the deals below:

Apart from Amazon products, Best Buy has a bunch of laptops on sale too.

Find laptop deals below:

Find all laptops on sale at Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Best Buy