Huge GeForce Now leaks teases tons of PlayStation, unannounced games on PC

A datamine of Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service has seemingly leaked a slew of games that are coming to PC.

As broken down on Reddit, C++ developer Ighor July found listings for dozens of games from PlayStation and other companies that haven’t yet been confirmed to be coming to PC.

Firstly, PlayStation exclusives God of War (2018), Returnal, Demon’s Souls and Ghost of Tsushima are all listed. Further, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection — which was only confirmed last week for both PS5 and PC — is listed with its full, accurate title.

Overall, these ports aren’t too surprising, as PlayStation said in May that it plans to bring more of its games to PC following the successful launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on the platform. Sony also recently acquired Nixxes, a studio with significant PC experience, as part of this initiative. Interestingly, though, PlayStation exclusives Marvel’s Spider-Man and Bloodborne were not listed in the database.

But what’s arguably more interesting is that the datamine also points to the existence of a variety of unannounced games, including Resident Evil 4 Remake, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remasters, Titanfall 3, Kingdom Hearts IV, BioShock 2022, Final Fantasy IX Remake, Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall and three new, untitled games from Square Enix.

Some of these are games we’ve heard credible reports on but have not yet been confirmed by their respective publishers, like RE4 Remake and the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remaster. However, games like Kingdom Hearts IV, Final Fantasy IX Remake and Injustice 3 are somewhat surprising to see.

It’s important to stress that these listings aren’t solid confirmations of existing games. These could be placeholder titles, prototypes for games that ultimately become significantly changed or projects that have been (or will be) cancelled. We’ve even seen a major video game convention use random words like “Canada” when testing a list of banned words for its forums and website.

However, Windows Central, a credible source for Microsoft-related news, lent some weight to these listings by corroborating the Xbox-specific games that were listed in the database. This includes Gears 6 from the Vancouver-based The Coalition, a new Forza, Project “Typhoon” (which it says is Avalanche’s recently revealed Contraband) and a new strategy simulator codenamed “Oxide.”

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see from the individual publishers about each of these games, which could be a while given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Ighor July