Apple to reportedly hold second fall hardware event for iPad and MacBook Pro reveal

During Apple’s September 14th event, we’ll likely see the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7 and a new pair of AirPods.

What we probably won’t catch a glimpse of are the tech giant’s new entry-level iPad/iPad mini and the long-awaited MacBook Pro refresh.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

According to a recent tweet from Bloomberg’s nearly always reliable Mark Gurman, Apple reportedly plans to hold two events: one for the “iPhone/Watch” and another later this fall for the “Mac + iPad.” This backs up previous rumours that circulated a few months ago.

While Apple’s iPad refresh is rumoured to only feature a new processor and possibly a thinner design, the iPad mini will reportedly get the iPad Pro treatment with more squared-off sides and the removal of the home button. On the other hand, Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro redesign is rumoured to include a new version of MagSafe, an SD card slot, an entirely new look an and upgraded version of Apple’s M1 chip.

Source: @markgurman