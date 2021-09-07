FCC listing indicates Apple is working on a new MagSafe charger

Apple’s Fall event is reportedly taking place sometime next week with expected releases including a new iPhone lineup along with Apple Watch Series 7, 3rd-gen AirPods, iPad mini and new MacBook Pro. Now, a recent FCC filing from Apple has shown an updated version of the MagSafe Charger, which may suggest updated wireless charging options coming with the next iPhone.

Spotted by 9to5mac, the current version of the MagSafe charger, which Apple introrduced with the iPhone 12 last October, is ‘model A2140.’ In contrast, the new one added to the FCC database is ‘model A2548’ and was submitted for testing on August 13th, 2021.

The FCC tested the new MagSafe Charger with eight different iPhone models, namely A2341, A2172, A2176 and A2342, which are all iPhone 12 models, and four “New Phone(s)” which most likely is the iPhone 13 lineup, hinting that the new charger will support both year’s flagships.

Yeah, seen in pics. I’m wondering if new AirPod case gets magnets. pic.twitter.com/kXBeeoSHRE — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) September 6, 2021

Recent rumours indicate that this year’s iPhones may feature stronger magnets integrated into their backs, which could benefit from an updated MagSafe design. There have also been rumours of a bigger wireless charging coil, which might allow for quicker charging and reverse charging. However, according to its FCC filing, the new charger appears to deliver the same 15W charging speeds as the existing model when used with an iPhone.

It’s also possible the FCC listing might be Apple updating its original MagSafe technology with new component numbers and minor modifications that are not even noticeable.

Whatever the case is, we’ll know soon as Apple prepares to unleash the new iPhone 13 lineup as soon as next week.

Source: @davezatz, 9to5mac