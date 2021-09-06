Fido’s 75Mbps and 150Mbps plans are 50 percent off in Ontario

Fido is currently running a “50 percent off” home internet deal if you already have a ‘Data, Talk & Text’ plan with the Rogers-owned carrier, according to a post by RedFlagDeals user ‘bran2540.’

“Sign up for Fido Home Internet 75u or 150u with a Data, Talk & Text plan and save 50% per month for 12 months on Home Internet,” reads the promo page.

The 75 and 150Mbps plans originally cost $75 and $85 per month, respectively, but you pay only $37.50 and $42.50 per month for each plan with the double-up offer.

On an annual basis, the plans would originally cost $900 and $1,020, respectively, but with the promotion, you pay $450 and $510 per plan annually.

It’s worth noting that this offer is available to Ontario residents only, and once ordered, you can either install the router yourself or pay a $49.99 technician installation fee.

Learn more about the promotion here.

Image credit: Fido

Source: Fido Via: RedFlagDeals