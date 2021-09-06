Check out the ‘Best of Stealth’ Bundle at Humble

Humble Bundle is offering a “Best of Stealth” bundle with the likes of Hitman 2, Echo, Aragami and more included.
The bundle features the following titles:
- Hitman 3
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition
- Hitman Game of The Year Edition
- Ghost of a Tale
- Echo
- Heat Signature
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Aragami
The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.
- The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes only Aragami. It costs $1.25.
- The second bundle is a four-item bundle and includes Aragami, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Heat Signature and Echo. It costs $13.78.
- The third bundle is an eight-item bundle and includes Hitman 3, Hitman 2 Gold Edition, Hitman Game of The Year Edition, Ghost of a Tale, Echo, Heat Signature, Styx: Shards of Darkness and Aragami. The eight-item bundle costs $15.02.
Learn more about the Best of Stealth bundle or purchase it here.
Apart from the eight-game bundle, Humble has over 290 notable games on sale too.
Check out the list below:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Now $49.62, was $75.18
- It Takes Two: Now $37.58, was $50.11
- Battlefield IV Premium Edition: Now $10.02, was $50.11
- Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: Now $21.92, was $87.71
- F1 2021: Now $56.38, was $75.18
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: Now $31.32, was $62.65
- Fifa 21: Now $18.79, was $75.18
- FINAL FANTASY IV (Pre-order): Now $19.19, was $23.99
- Aragami 2 (Pre-order): Now $33.99, was $39.99
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition: Now $10.02, was $62.65
Find all titles on sale at Humble here.
Image credit: Humble Bundle
Source: Humble Bundle