Check out the ‘Best of Stealth’ Bundle at Humble

Humble Bundle is offering a “Best of Stealth” bundle with the likes of Hitman 2, Echo, Aragami and more included.

The bundle features the following titles:

The bundle can be divided into three separate bundles with different pricing.

The first bundle is a one-item bundle and includes only Aragami. It costs $1.25.

The second bundle is a four-item bundle and includes Aragami, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Heat Signature and Echo. It costs $13.78.

The third bundle is an eight-item bundle and includes Hitman 3, Hitman 2 Gold Edition, Hitman Game of The Year Edition, Ghost of a Tale, Echo, Heat Signature, Styx: Shards of Darkness and Aragami. The eight-item bundle costs $15.02.

Apart from the eight-game bundle, Humble has over 290 notable games on sale too.

Check out the list below:

