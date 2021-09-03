Save big with Best Buy’s Labour Day Sale 2021

Best Buy Labour Day Sale

It’s that time of year again.

No, we’re not referring to kids going back to school or the leaves changing colour. For tech enthusiasts, the Labour Day weekend is one of the most exciting times of the year. It’s the weekend that Best Buy holds one of their biggest sales, and this year has great deals on smartwatches, SD cards, and gaming mice.

Check out the top deals below:

Logitech G502 Hero 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $59.99 (save $10)

Logitech MK235 Wireless Optical Keyboard & Mouse Combo for $29.99 (save $9)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $59.99 (save $11)

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 1080p HD Webcam for $49.99 (save $50)

Lexar JumpDrive V100 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $19.99 (save $20)

SanDisk Ultra PLUS V10 256GB 130 MB/s microSD Memory Card for $59.99 (save $90)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $219.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $259.99 (save $70)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch – Black for $179.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch – Petal for $179.99 (save $50)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for $169.99 (save $30)

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (save $250)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)

Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $99.99 (save $50)

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

You can find the full list of deals at Best Buy Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.