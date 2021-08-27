See season two is now streaming weekly on Apple TV+

Season two of Apple TV+ original series See is now available on the streaming service.

The eight-episode season will air on a weekly basis every Friday until its competition.

See stars Jason Momoa as Baba Voss in a dystopian future where humans no longer have sight. Voss’ twin son and daughter, however, have the unique ability to see, which makes them a sense of contention for many people in the world.

See season two also features Dave Bautista, Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks.

The first season premiered back in November of 2019 and was one of the first Apple TV+ series. Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $5.99 per month.