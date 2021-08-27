Google’s new YouTube Music app for Wear OS only works with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

After nearly a year of not offering a music service to its smartwatch customers, Google will once again provide access to the company’s music service on Wear OS, but with some limitations.

Google is releasing a YouTube Music app for Wear OS, but it only works on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4/Watch 4 Classic. That should change in the future as more Wear OS 3 watches become available, but for the foreseeable future, it’ll just be Samsung’s watches.

Since the duo of smartwatches is now available, if you happen to get your hands on one in the coming weeks, you’ll be able to download the YouTube Music Wear OS app and download music right to the watch to listen back later, with Bluetooth headphones, even if you aren’t connected to the internet (YouTube Premium subscribers only).

9to5Google notes that the app still has a long way to go, with certain missing features like no method to stream music through the app. Further, the ability to download tracks only works while the watch is on a charger.

If the current limitations do not bother you, and you’ve got your hands on a Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, you can download the YouTube Music app for Wear OS here.

Via: 9to5Google