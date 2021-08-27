Welcome to the SyrupArcade

Over the past few years, MobileSyrup has evolved into covering far more than what most would consider tech topics traditionally associated with the term “mobile.”

Whether it’s electric vehicles, smart home technology, streaming services or, the subject at hand, gaming, we strive to be the go-to Canadian news source for all things tech-related. Mobile will always be the core of what we do, but the site has evolved to cover much more than that.

This is where SyrupArcade, the new home for all of MobileSyrup’s gaming content, comes in.

You’ll still get the same insightful gaming reviews, news and editorials from the video game experts on our staff, including Brad Shankar, Bradley Bennett, Dean Daley, myself and more, as well as the addition of new voices, like our telecom reporter Alyssa Tremblay and our several other contributors.

The SyrupArcade is also the start of something much bigger at MobileSyrup that includes the in-depth reporting on the Canadian video game industry we’ve become known for, original video production and a few other upcoming surprises.

MobileSyrup aims to be your one-stop shop for all things gaming in Canada, and the SyrupArcade is the next evolution of that effort.

Happy Gaming 🎮!