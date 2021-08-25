Amazon Canada discounts 256GB Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Amazon Canada is currently offering Samsung’s 2021 flagship smartphone on sale.
The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in ‘Phantom Grey’ is currently listed for $989.99 on Amazon, marking a $210 discount from the regular $1,199.99 price tag. For reference, BestBuy has an open box version of the 256GB S21 5G Phantom Grey listed for $1,0004, whereas Samsung has the same model listed for $1,049.99 on its website.
The S21 features a 6.2-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and has 8GB of RAM for your gaming, streaming or just regular day needs. Further, it has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 64-megapixel 3x zoom camera and a 12-megapixel 120-degree field of view ultrawide camera with a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front shooter.
The phone boasts a 4,000mAh battery and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.
When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G received an 8.5/10 rating, losing some points due to Samsung’s stock app ads being bothersome. Well, Samsung announced earlier this month that it’s getting rid of One UI stock app ads later this year, making the device a decent buying choice for $989.99 on Amazon.
Source: Amazon
