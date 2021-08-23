Reynolds and McElhenney want biscuit payment for call out on Ted Lasso

In the latest episode of Apple TV+’ Ted Lasso, Jeremy Swift’s character, Higgins made a joke about how Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney purchased of a Welsh soccer club last year.
In response, first reported by Deadline, Reynolds and McElhenney tweeted a letter sarcastically threatening legal action.
“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community,” the letter reads in part.
Reynolds and McElhenney also added that to avoid legal action, Apple needs to send two large boxes of Lasso’s biscuits to Wrexham AFC’s stadium before the club’s opening match on Saturday. It’s worth noting Lasso’s biscuits are highly loved on the TV series, and I also want a box.
Apple responding by saying “our team of 2,000 lawyers are furiously baking as we speak…”
Thank you so much for your reasonable arbitration request, Rob. Our team of 2,000 lawyers are furiously baking as we speak… https://t.co/GMutZqLLFr
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021
This is obviously all in jest and is pretty downright funny.
Apple TV+ costs $5.99 per month and offers shows and movies like See, The Snoopy Show and Mythic Quest a show that McElhenney is a part of.
Source: Deadline
