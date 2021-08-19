Twitter’s Tip Jar feature adds support for Wealthsimple Cash in Canada

Twitter announced that Wealthsimple Cash will be the first Canada-based payment service added to its Tip Jar feature.
The social media platform launched Tip Jar in May 2021 as a way for users to pay creators on the platform. At the time, Twitter said that users often posted links to payment services on the platform, and it launched Tip Jar to make things easier by embedding links to payment platforms directly into the app.
The feature rolled out to a limited group of people who use Twitter in English. That group can add a Tip Jar button to their profile, then other users can tap it and select a payment service to send money to the Tip Jar. Twitter Tip Jar supported PayPal, Patreon, Venmo and Cash App at launch, although the latter two services aren’t available in Canada.
Starting this week, people with Tip Jar access can connect it to their Wealthsimple Cash account to receive payments from followers.
It’s worth noting that Wealthsimple Cash is a relatively new service that launched in Canada near the end of last year. It’s a peer-to-peer money transfer app that boasts zero fees, including no fee to send money, no monthly account fees and no fees for deposits or withdrawals.
Wealthsimple also launched a neat metal card in a similar style to Apple’s U.S.-only credit card.
You can learn more about Wealthsimple Cash here, and more about Twitter Tip Jar here.
Comments