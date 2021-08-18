Montreal-developed PS5 indie game Goodbye Volcano High delayed to 2022

Montreal-based indie developer KO_OP has delayed its narrative adventure game Goodbye Volcano High to 2022.
Originally revealed during PlayStation’s ‘Future of Gaming’ event in June 2020, Goodbye Volcano High had been slated to release sometime in 2021 on PS4, PS5 and PC.
“It’s been a really hard year for many reasons, and the mental and physical health of the team has to come first,” wrote KO_OP in a blog post of the decision to delay the game. “We don’t want to crunch, and we don’t want to put ourselves in stressful situations to finish the game by 2021 when we can take a little more time.”
Additionally, the developer noted that more time was needed because the game recently underwent a narrative reboot.
The game follows a group of anthropomorphic dinosaurs as they spend their final year of high school together before graduation. Notably, the lead character, Fang, is non-binary and voiced by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson.
