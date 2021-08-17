PREVIOUS|
What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late August 2021

James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe star in the highly anticipated time loop game 12 Minutes, which hits Game Pass on day one

12 Minutes

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled August’s second batch of new Game Pass games.

  • Humankind (PC) — August 17th
  • Need for Speed Heat (Cloud) — August 17th [EA Play]
  • Star Wars Battlefront II (Cloud) — August 17th [EA Play]
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Cloud) — August 17th [EA Play]
  • Recompile (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 19th
  • Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 19th
  • Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 19th
  • Psychonauts 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 25th
  • Myst (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 26th

Meanwhile, the following 10 Cloud games have received support for touchscreen controls:

  • Hades
  • Bloodroots
  • Farming Simulator 19
  • Going Under
  • Need for Speed Heat [EA Play]
  • Peggle 2 [EA Play]
  • Psychonauts
  • Wasteland 2
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland Remastered

Finally, Blair Witch (Cloud, Console and PC), Double Kick Heroes (Cloud, Console and PC), NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console) and Stranger Things 3: The Game (Cloud, Console and PC) are all leaving Game Pass on August 31st.

As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass in early August here.

Image credit: Annapurna Interactive

Source: Xbox

Comments