What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early August 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, new titles are added in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled August’s first batch of new Game Pass games:
- Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 5th
- Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 5th
- Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 5th
- Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 5th
- Skate (Console) — August 5th [EA Play]
- Skate 3 (Cloud) — August 5th [EA Play]
- Starmancer (Game Preview, PC) — August 5th
- Art of Rally (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 12th
- Hades (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 13
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) — August 17th
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on August 15th:
- Ape Out (PC)
- Crossing Souls (PC)
- Darksiders Genesis (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Don’t Starve (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Final Fantasy VII (Console and PC)
- Train Sim World 2020 (Cloud, Console and PC)
As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for mobile streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Image credit: Supergiant
Source: Xbox
