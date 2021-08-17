CAD renders show a flat-edged Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to arrive with the iPhone 13 series during the September Apple event. Until now, very little was known about the new watch series, but thanks to computer-aided design renders published by 91Mobiles, we now know that Apple is redesigning the next watch from the ground up.
Following the box-shaped design of the 2021 iPad Pro, iMac and the iPhone 12 series, the next iteration of the Apple Watch will reportedly feature flat edges and sides, as opposed to the curved frame seen on earlier Apple Watch models. Further, the renders suggest that the side button and digital crown button locations stay consistent, however, the speakers on the left-hand side are substantially bigger in size.
91Mobiles also stated that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in the same 40mm and 44mm case sizes as previously expected and will feature a replaceable silicone strap with a number of choices. The standard heart-rate sensor and other sensors will be placed on the back of the dial. The Apple Watch Series, as usual, should be available in a variety of colours.
Similar to how AirPods will be getting FindMy support with iOS 15, the Apple Watch too, reportedly, will feature ultra-wideband technology to connect to Apple’s Find My Network.
