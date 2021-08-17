Nothing Ear (1) costs $129.99, but are sold out online

Nothing, a tech startup headed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has finally announced its much-hyped ‘Ear (1)’ true wireless earbuds.
In Canada, Ear (1) costs $129.99 CAD, but the wireless earbuds are currently sold out.
Nothing’s earbuds feature a clear plastic and offer up to 5.7 hours of playback from the buds, with 34 hours total with the battery charging case.
The earbuds feature active noise cancellation and sport an 11.6mm driver. Additionally, Nothing says they’ve been tuned for “balanced bass, mid and treble performance.”
The Ear (1) features IPX4 water resistance and offers fast pairing with Android devices.
