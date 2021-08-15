PREVIOUS|
Here are the Galaxy Z Slide, iPhone 13 and more leaks from this past week

Here are the leaks from August 7th to August 13th

Aug 15, 2021

11:03 AM EDT

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

From August 7th to August 13th, we saw a couple of leaks about the Galaxy Z Slide, upcoming iPhones and the Galaxy S21 FE.

Below are all the major smartphone leaks from August 7th to August 13th:

Samsung

A patent related to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Slide has been spotted online.

In its compact mode, the device would feature a rounded screen on the left, with the display wrapping around to the back. The handset will also have a narrow frame on the side that makes it look like two separate displays, but it’s actually one flexible screen, according to LetsGoDigital, which first discovered the patent.

If you want a more expansive display, you can slide out the display to create a larger tablet. From the front, users would be able to pull out the right side of the display, which can increase the screen surface from 40 to 50 percent.

For more on this leak, click here.

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG, revealing three different variants of the often rumoured device: ‘SM-G990B,’ ‘SM-G990B_DS’ and ‘SM-G990N.’

According to the listing, all three variants support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard, but not Bluetooth 5.2.

For more on this leak, click here. 

Apple

Apple’s 2021 iPhone will feature a new video portrait mode. According to Bloomberg’s often-reliable Mark Gurman, this ‘Cinematic Video’ will come alongside ProRes video recording and more photo editing options.

For more on this leak, click here.

