Spotify is bringing offline playback to its Wear OS app

With the release of Samsung’s new Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic alongside the new Google-partnered Wear OS, third-party app developers are releasing updated versions of their apps. Kicking things off is Spotify.
The music streaming service announced that it would be adding the option to play and download offline music and podcasts to Wear OS wearables, allowing you to listen to music without your phone and even when you’re offline.
“With this new feature, Premium users will be able to download their favorite albums, playlists, and podcasts to listen offline,” reads Spotify’s blog post. “Free users will be able to stream their tunes in Shuffle Mode using a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, as well as download any of their favorite podcasts directly to the watch.”
Spotify added that the update would be available for Fossil, Mobvoi, and Suunto smartwatches, along with Samsung’s newest Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. The new feature should also function on earlier devices, as Spotify noted that the smartwatch needs to be running Wear OS 2.0 or above.
To take advantage of the new feature, you’ll have to pair your headphones with your smartwatch, and you’re good to go. According to Spotify, the feature will be rolled out widely “in the coming weeks.”
You can download or update the Spotify app right here.
Image credit: Spotify
Source: Spotify
Comments