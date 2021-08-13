Several Samsung monitors are currently on sale at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has several Samsung monitors, ranging from 60 to 240Hz, on sale.
Check out the deals below:
60Hz
- Samsung 24″ LED-Lit Monitor 60Hz Monitor (2021) (LS24A310NHNXZA): Now $118, was $149.99
- Samsung SR35 Series 27 inch 60Hz FHD 1920×1080 Flat Desktop Monitor: Now $188, was $239.99
- Samsung LU28R550UQNXZA 28 inch 60Hz 4K UHD Monitor with AMD Free Sync: Now $298, was $399.98
- Samsung LC24F390FHNXZA 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor (Super Slim Design): Now $178, was $249.99
- Samsung 27 inch S704A 4K UHD Monitor with TUV Certified Intelligent Eye Care: Now $348, was $449.99
75Hz
- Samsung T55 32 Curved 75Hz Monitor (LC32T550FDNXZA): Now $348, was $379.99
- Samsung LS27R356FHNXZA 27″ LED-Lit Monitor 75Hz with Freesync: Now $188, was $269.99
- Samsung LS34J552WQNXZA 34″ Ultrawide 75Hz WQHD 4MS Freesync Monitor: Now $448, was $499
- Samsung LS32A800NMNXGO 32 inch 4K UHD HDR10 75Hz LED Monitor: Now $478, was $549.99
- Samsung Business A600 Series 27 Inch 75 Hz QHD Monitor: Now $398, was $449.99
120Hz
- Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49″ QLED 120Hz HDR1000 WQHD Curved Super Wide 32:9 Gaming Monitor: Now $1,148, was $1,499.99
144Hz
- Samsung LC27G55TQWNXZA WQHD 144HZ 1MS Freesync HDR10 Monitor with 1000R Curvature: Now $348, was $449.99
- Samsung LS24G35TFWNXZA Gaming 24-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor 1ms 144Hz with Freesync Pro (2021): Now $198, was $249.99
- Samsung LS27G35TFWNXZA Gaming 27-inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor 1ms 144Hz with Freesync Pro: Now $268, was $329.98
240Hz
Find all Samsung monitors on sale at Amazon here.
Image credit: Amazon
Source: Amazon
Comments