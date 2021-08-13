Best Buy launches latest batch of Top Deals

Best Buy Canada’s latest batch of weekly Top Deals includes $120 off Sony’s WH-CH710N ANC headphones and $150 off the Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine.
Check out our top picks below:
Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $499.99 (save $150)
Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $300)
HP 27″ All-In-One Desktop PC – Natural Silver for $1,099.99 (save $200)
LG 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $179.99 (save $90)
Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $120)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $149.99 (save $50)
Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam with 2″ LCD Screen & 16GB SD Card for $199.99 (save $70)
HP 15.6″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $599.99 (save $100)
HP 14″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $449.99 (save $130)
JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $349.99 (save $50)
Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $229.99 (save $100)
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses for $129.99 (save $70)
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $229.99 (save $100)
Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 (save $100)
Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (save $18)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $54.99 (save $15)
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine for $169.99 (save $150)
Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $899.99 (save $50)
Seagate Basic 5TB USB 3.0 External Travel Drive for $129.99 (save $10)
