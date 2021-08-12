PREVIOUS|
Google Phone app call recording rolling out in more countries

Canadians will likely get the feature soon

Aug 12, 2021

2:04 PM EDT

Google is finally rolling out its Android Phone app call recorder in more markets around the world, and as far as we can tell, it’s likely coming to Canada.

The recorder launched in the U.S. last year on select phones, but reports suggest it’s finally coming to more countries. When you look up the Google phone app on the Play Store in Canada, you’ll also notice a picture showcasing the call recording feature.

Beyond that, MobileSyrup has reached out to Google Canada for more information regarding whether this feature will come here.

We don’t have it on any of our phones yet, but a report from 9to5Google states that it’s rolling out globally as a server-side update and that some people in India already have the feature. According to the same report, the update will come to countries with loose call recording laws, which includes Canada given only one side of the conversation needs to consent to record a call legally.

Once the feature does release, there’s a new ‘Call recording’ subsection in the app’s settings where you can change how soon you want to auto-delete your recordings. You can also set them to never delete.

Source: 9to5Google

