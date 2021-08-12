Do you want Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3?

Following weeks of rumours, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3, the tech giant’s two flagship-level foldable smartphones that offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate screens, IPX8 water resistance and more.
Both offer two displays, but the Z Fold 3 features a tablet-sized 7.6-inch panel. The Z Flip 3 sports two screens as well, however, its cover display only measures 1.9-inches and additionally, its larger, unfolded display comes in at 6.7-inches.
The Z Flip 3 maxes out at 256GB of storage, while the Z Fold 3 goes up to 512GB. Moreover, the Z Fold 3 offers 12GB of RAM and the Z Flip 3 only goes up to 8GB of RAM.
The 128GB Z Flip 3 costs $1,259.99 and the 256GB variant (‘Phantom Black’ only) costs $1,329.99. Meanwhile, the 256GB Z Fold 3 costs $2,269.99 and the 512GB variant costs $2,409 (Phantom Black only).
