DoorDash partners with the Toronto Blue Jays on discounted orders

DoorDash has been named the “Official On-Demand Delivery Platform” of the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a new multi-year partnership with the club.
Under the agreement, DoorDash will offer $5 off orders $15 or more from participating local restaurants every weekend for the rest of the season. This will last until the weekend of September 24 to 26th.
DoorDash says it will also have promotional materials at Blue Jays games and an “event day” sponsorship at the Rogers Centre in 2022.
DoorDash’s partnership with the Jays follows a similar arrangement made with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS) earlier this year.
DoorDash is available on the web and Android and iOS.
Image credit: Flickr — Neil Noland
