Xbox unveils new Game Pass titles, including Stardew Valley

During its second-ever ‘/twitchgaming Showcase: ID@Xbox,’ Xbox revealed a few more indie games that are coming to its Xbox Game Pass service.
Most notably, solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s popular sim Stardew Valley is hitting Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC sometime “this fall.”
On top of that, the following titles were also confirmed for Game Pass:
- Aragami 2 (Lince Works) — this was already revealed for Game Pass earlier this year, but it did get a new trailer (game releases on September 17th)
- Evil Genius 2 (Rebellion Interactive) — Q4 2021
- Library of Ruina (Project Moon) — available now
- Pupparazi (developed by Sundae Month, published by Montreal-based Kitfox Games) — “coming soon”
More than a dozen indie games were unveiled for Game Pass at the first ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming event in March, while several more were highlighted at Xbox’s E3 showcase in June.
Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month, while Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $16.99/month and includes access to both versions of Game Pass, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming and EA Play.
Non-Game Pass titles shown off during the Twitch showcase include The Big Con from Toronto’s Mighty Yell, The Vale from St. Catharine, Ontario’s Falling Squirrel, Beethoven & Dinosaur’s The Artful Escape and Roll7’s Olli Olli World.
This isn’t Xbox’s only showcase for the month. On August 24th, the company will have its own event focused on bigger AAA games to coincide with Gamescom.
