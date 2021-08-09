Best Buy’s “Vlogger” sale features deals on cameras, tripods, memory cards, and more

You don’t need much more than a smartphone to start a vlog, but with all the competition and content out there, some top-tier tech couldn’t hurt. And with Best Buy’s new “Content Creator” sale, there’s no better time than now to soup up your setup.
Check out the deals on vlogging gear below:
Sony Cyber-shot ZV-1 Content Creator Vlogger 20.1MP 2.9x Optical Zoom Digital Camera for $899.99 (save $100)
Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera for $1,249.99 (save $50)
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer and Grip Tripod Combo for $99.99 (save $30)
JOBY GorillaPod 3K Tripod for $89.99 (save $30)
Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II Nylon Digital SLR Camera Backpack for $249.99 (save $30)
Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $119.99 (save $65)
SanDisk Ultra PLUS V10 128GB 130MB/s microSD Memory Card for $39.99 (save $70)
Blue Microphones Yeticaster USB Mic Broadcast Studio Bundle for $249.99
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ 32GB Android Tablet for $189.99 (save $20)
Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)
Samsung 27″ FHD 60Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $189.99 (save $60)
Photo credit: Shutterstock / Sutipond Somnam
