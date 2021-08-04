Steam offering discounts on Square Enix, EA games and more

Steam is currently running a sale on a variety of games from the likes of EA, Square Enix and more.
Check them out below:
- The Ascent: Now $35.99, was $39.99
- Battlefield 1: Now $6.59, was $54.99
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition: Now $44.99, was $99.99
- Days Gone: Now $47.99, was $59.99
- Everspace 2: Now $41.19, was $51.49
- Final Fantasy (Pixel Remaster): Now $12.79, was $15.99
- Ghostrunner: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Grime: Now $26.09, was $28.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: Now $31.79, was $52.99
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker: Now $7.99, was $79.99
- Need for Speed Heat: Now $22.49, was $89.99
- The Outer Worlds: Now $26.39, was $79.99
Find all of the games on sale here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Comments