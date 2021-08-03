Telegram update ups video call viewer limit to 1,000 and more

Telegram published a blog post detailing new features and improvements arriving in the latest update to the popular messaging. This time around, there’s a big focus on video, with video calls now supporting up to 1,000 viewers.
According to the post, Telegram’s ‘Group Video Calls 2.0’ will allow up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen, and up to 1,000 people can watch. Telegram says it plans to “keep increasing this limit until all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon).”
The messaging app also got improved video messages. Now, Telegram’s video messages come through at a higher resolution and users can tap them to view a larger version. Additionally, recording a message won’t pause audio playing from your device, which means users can now record themselves singing along with a song. Finally, the video message recording interface will let users zoom in with their phone’s camera.
Other improvements include video playback speed options, screen sharing with sound, auto-deleting messages, precision drawing, new and improved animations and more.
Those interested can find a full breakdown of new features here.
