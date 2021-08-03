PREVIOUS|
An Apple TV bug is causing rented and purchased movies to play without sound

Have you experienced a similar issue with Apple's TV platform?

Aug 3, 2021

12:37 PM EDT

Some Apple TV app users are reporting that the movies they rented or purchased are playing without any audio.

According to a report from 9to5mac, this issue appears to be occurring across devices where Apple has its TV app available, including tvOS, smart TVs and third-party streaming devices from Roku, the Amazon Fire Stick and Google’s Chromecast.

The source of the problem is currently unknown, and dissatisfied users who have contacted Apple Support have reported varied results. After complaints, some customers have been compensated, while others claim they have been left without a refund.

This story will be updated if and when further information about the bug is available.

Via: 9to5mac

