An Apple TV bug is causing rented and purchased movies to play without sound

Some Apple TV app users are reporting that the movies they rented or purchased are playing without any audio.
According to a report from 9to5mac, this issue appears to be occurring across devices where Apple has its TV app available, including tvOS, smart TVs and third-party streaming devices from Roku, the Amazon Fire Stick and Google’s Chromecast.
The source of the problem is currently unknown, and dissatisfied users who have contacted Apple Support have reported varied results. After complaints, some customers have been compensated, while others claim they have been left without a refund.
@AppleTV please tell me what is going on… watched preview of one movie looked good… rented, but then after renting… no sound. Picked another movie… preview fine… perfect sound… rented… no sound?? Am now out like $40 and still can’t watch anything! 😡
— Denten McDougall (@kb1854) July 31, 2021
Trying to watch the purge on Apple TV and it’s literally no sound on the movie 😒😒😒
— Jennie 4rm the Block (@TERRIfic_IsShe) August 1, 2021
@apple non of your appletv movies working man hit man wifes body guard with no sound
— shaunbless (@shaunbless) July 31, 2021
@AppleTV there's no sound on my rented movie and now it won't play at all!
— Charlee Waynne (@CharleeWaynne) August 1, 2021
This story will be updated if and when further information about the bug is available.
Via: 9to5mac
