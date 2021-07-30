Public Mobile offering free 2GB monthly bonus data to new customers

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering new customers a free 2GB recurring data bonus with select plans.
“New customers can get 2GB of monthly bonus data for free when they activate on plans $35 or higher with promo code 2GBBONUS,” the offer reads.
The data bonus can be applied to activations on $35, $40, $50 and $70 rate plans with the promo code.
To get the deal, you have to submit your email address on the Public Mobile website. The carrier will then email the code to you.
Public Mobile notes that the offer is available to new customers who activate online. It’s worth noting that the bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or the rate plan is changed.
“Please note it may take up to 2 business days for bonus data to be applied. This promotion is not stackable with other in-market offers. This offer is subject to change without notice,” the carrier outlines in the promotion email.
