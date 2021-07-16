Twitter adds automatically generated captions to voice Tweets

Social media giant, Twitter, added voice Tweets to its platform over a year ago, and the move was met with severe criticism. The main issue with voice Tweets is the lack of accessibility for people with hearing impairments.
Twitter has announced that it’s adding transcription and captions to make voice Tweets more accessible and inclusive. When you make a voice tweet now, captions are automatically generated in supported languages: English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean and Italian.
We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today.
Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l
Though the ability to post voice Tweets is only available when using the Twitter app on an iOS device, the listening and now reading aspect of the feature, is available to everyone, regardless of how you’re accessing the platform.
Click or press the ‘CC’ icon on the top-right corner of the voice tweet window to see the captions on a tweet. Additionally, as reported by The Verge, the new transcription feature will only appear on new voice Tweets.
In other Twitter news, the platform is shutting down its Story-like Fleets feature on August 3rd.
Source: Twitter
