GOG is offering a flash sale on some of its best-selling games

GOG currently has some of its best-selling games on sale, including Assassin’s Creed: Director’s Cut, Beyond Good & Evil, Dead Cells and more.
Check out the deals below:
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle: Now $10.39, was $11.49
- Assassin’s Creed: Director’s Cut: Now $5.99, was $19.99
- Beyond Good & Evil: Now $2.49, was $9.99
- Dead Cells: Now $20.99, was $29.99
- Dishonored: Complete Collection: Now $54.99, was $109.99
- Dishonored – Definitive Edition: Now $14.99, was $29.99
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Edge Of Eternity: Now $24.79, was $32.99
- Far Cry: Now $2.99, was $9.99
- Far Cry 2: Fortune’s Edition: Now $2.99, was $9.99
- GreedFall – Gold Edition: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Helium Rain: Now $8.49, was $16.99
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Complete: Now $3.09, was $12.09
- The Outer Worlds: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- A Plague Tale: Innocence: Now $15, was $49.99
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Prince of Persia: Now $1.99, was $9.99
- Rayman Forever: Now $1.49, was $7.29
- Shattered – Tale of the Forgotten King: Now $22.09, was $33.99
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Now $39.99, was $49.99
- The Surge – Augmented Edition: Now $11.99, was $39.99
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition: Now $23.79, was $69.99
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Now $2.49, was $9.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Now $3.09, was $12.09
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition: Now $18.89, was $62.99
- XCOM 2: Now $19.99, was $79.99
GOG has hundreds of other games on sale — find all of them here.
Image credit: Private Division
Source: GOG
Comments