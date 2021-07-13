PREVIOUS
McDonald’s is offering free medium fries for National Fry Day

You can find the QR code for the offer on your McDonald's app

Jul 13, 2021

11:58 AM EDT

Who doesn’t love free fries?

McDonald’s is offering a medium free fries for National Fry Day.

The limit is one offer per customer and requires a minimum purchase of $1.

The free fries offer is available through mobile orders and in-store kiosks, but you need to use the offer via your McDonald’s app.

The medium free fries are available for today only.

The McDonald’s app is available on iOS and Android. However, it’s worth mentioning that two years ago MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke was defrauded $2,000 due to a hack related to the app, so engage in free fries at your own risk.

