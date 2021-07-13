Google Meet implements 60-minute group video call limit for free accounts

Google Meet calls with three or more participants are now limited to 60 minutes for free users with personal Gmail accounts.
Over the past year, free Google Meet users with personal accounts have been able to take advantage of group calls on the platform without a time limit.
Google now notes that this is no longer the case as of July 1st. The tech giant originally planned to enforce the time limit in September 2020 and then delayed it to March 2021. Google then extended the deadline to March 31st but has not extended the deadline this time.
“Tip: At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end. To extend the call, the host can upgrade their Google account. Otherwise, the call will end at 60 minutes,” Google outlines.
It’s worth noting that one-on-one calls are still able to run for up to 24 hours for free users.
Unfortunately, the group video call limitation may be a hurdle for those who are used to using Google Meet for virtual hangouts with friends and family.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments