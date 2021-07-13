Pokémon Go offering three months of YouTube Premium for free

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go (time flies, eh?) eligible trainers will get three months of YouTube Premium for free.
Pokémon Go giving out 3 free months of YouTube Premium. Not sure if targeted, check your email, subject line “Trainer, enjoy three months of YouTube Premium on us!” pic.twitter.com/tmdqrHOclA
— Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) July 12, 2021
This offer is only available in Canada to those who are not currently or have ever been YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers. According to Twitter user Lbabinz, Google is sending out the offer via email.
The deal is redeemable until October 6th.
YouTube Premium allows subscribers to watch both YouTube and YouTube Music offline, in the background and in the case of the former service, with no ads.
Source: Pokemon Go, Lbabinz
Comments