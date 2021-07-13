PREVIOUS|
Deals

Pokémon Go offering three months of YouTube Premium for free

This offer is not available to current or previous YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers

Jul 13, 2021

8:04 AM EDT

0 comments

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go (time flies, eh?) eligible trainers will get three months of YouTube Premium for free.

This offer is only available in Canada to those who are not currently or have ever been YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers. According to Twitter user Lbabinz, Google is sending out the offer via email.

The deal is redeemable until October 6th.

YouTube Premium allows subscribers to watch both YouTube and YouTube Music offline, in the background and in the case of the former service, with no ads.

Source: Pokemon Go, Lbabinz

Related Articles

News

May 14, 2020

2:18 PM EDT

Fido Xtra perk offers two months free of YouTube Premium

News

Jan 6, 2021

7:04 AM EST

Pokémon Go players in Toronto/Vancouver can get Gucci x North Face gear

News

Aug 28, 2020

2:15 PM EDT

YouTube finally begins testing picture-in-picture mode on iOS

News

Mar 2, 2021

8:02 PM EST

HoloLens 2 demo reveals how mixed reality could take Pokémon Go to the next level

Comments