Seagate 1TB storage for Xbox Series X/S on sale for $279 at Amazon

The more storage, the better.
Seagate’s 1TB storage expansion card for the Xbox Series X and S is now $279.99 on Amazon Canada’s website. Usually, the 1TB expansion card is priced at $299.99.
The storage card is specifically built in partnership with Xbox so that users can experience the full benefits of the SSD expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times or frame rates. While both the Series X and S can run Xbox One games off of a regular external hard drive, Seagate’s expansion card is required to play the optimized Series X/S versions of titles.
For context, the Xbox Series X sports a 1TB hard drive, while the Series S has a 512GB capacity.
