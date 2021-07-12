PREVIOUS|
Deals

Koodo deal nets users 2GB of free bonus data

This plan includes a $50/10GB plan and more

Jul 12, 2021

10:43 AM EDT

0 comments

A new Koodo promo code allows people to access some cheaper pans with an extra 2GB of data.

To get one of these plans, you need to add any other plan to your cart on Koodo’s website. Then on the right side of the screen, you’ll need to click on some text that reads ‘Got a promo code?’

Once you’ve done that, enter the code ‘WEBPROMO’ to get access to another page full of deals. the sales are as follows:

  • $50 for 10GB
  • $60 for 12GB
  • $70  for 14GB
  • $80 for 17GB

All plans come with unlimited messaging, call display, voicemail and other standard features.

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2021

9:43 AM EDT

Telus investing $61 million in Prince George, British Columbia

Deals

Jun 15, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Koodo’s Summer Sale offers gift cards, more data, earbuds and up to $100 in bill credits

Business

Jun 23, 2021

4:32 PM EDT

CRTC releases report examining Canadians’ views towards wireless services

Deals

Jul 9, 2021

10:20 AM EDT

Koodo, Fido and Virgin Mobile offering $50/8GB, $60/10GB and more plans

Comments