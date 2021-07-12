Koodo deal nets users 2GB of free bonus data

A new Koodo promo code allows people to access some cheaper pans with an extra 2GB of data.
To get one of these plans, you need to add any other plan to your cart on Koodo’s website. Then on the right side of the screen, you’ll need to click on some text that reads ‘Got a promo code?’
Once you’ve done that, enter the code ‘WEBPROMO’ to get access to another page full of deals. the sales are as follows:
- $50 for 10GB
- $60 for 12GB
- $70 for 14GB
- $80 for 17GB
All plans come with unlimited messaging, call display, voicemail and other standard features.
