These wireless Sennheiser headphones are selling for an all time low

You can pick up the headset for $370.23, instead of the regular $529.95 price tag

Jul 12, 2021

5:22 PM EDT

Amazon Canada currently has a limited-time deal on Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Wireless headset.

The wireless headphones are on sale for 30 percent. That means you can pick up the headset for $370.23 instead of the regular $529.95 price tag.

The overhead headset features active noise-cancellation and a transparency mode, allowing you to immerse yourself in music or stay connected with the outside world while enjoying movies, music or games.

Additionally, the Momentum 3s offer seamless integration with your phone’s voice assistant along with a Sennheiser Smart Control app, giving you full control of the different modes and sounds the headset can output.

The headphones also feature a leather head strap and premium-made earcups that deliver supreme comfort and endless listening.

To learn more about the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Headset or to purchase it from Amazon, click here.

Image credit: Sennheiser

Source: Amazon

