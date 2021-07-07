Kensington’s StudioCaddy is a versatile charging station for all your Apple gadgets

Kensington’s new StudioCaddy is a one-stop shop for all your Apple Products’ charging needs.
The multi-device charger features built-in Qi wireless charging capability and aims to save space on your desk, all while keeping your gadgets charged and organized.
Designed exclusively for Apple products, it can charge and organize your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro (up to 12.9-inch), iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.
The in-built dual Qi charger works with any Qi-enabled iPhone (so any iPhone released after the iPhone 8) and magnetically attaches to your MacBook or iPad, though you’ll have to plug in the charger to juice up your Mac.
Additionally, the StudioCaddy also features UBS-A and USB-C ports for additional charging options.
Apart from charging, the StudioCaddy is great for storing your gadgets as it has two separate slots to hold your MacBook (in an upright and closed position) and your iPad (allows for viewing in landscape or portrait orientation while charging).
It’s worth noting that Kensington’s Canadian website does have the product listed, but there is no option to purchase it. Additionally, no Canadian pricing is mentioned either, though, on Amazon’s U.S. website, the product is listed for $179.99 USD ($224.68 CAD).
MobileSyrup has reached out to Kensington regarding the product’s Canadian availability. This story will be updated with further information when available.
