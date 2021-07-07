Bell broadband internet now available across Clarington, Ontario

Bell and the municipality of Clarington in Ontario have announced that the carrier’s broadband internet is now available throughout the city.
The Montreal-based national carrier says it has now reached more than 25,000 Clarington homes and businesses with all-fibre high-speed internet connections and 5,000 rural locations with wireless home internet service.
Bell aims to deliver direct fibre connections to approximately 5,000 more locations this year, including Bowmanville, Hampton, Kendal, Leskard, Newcastle and Orono. It also plans to bring wireless home internet coverage to another 1,300 rural locations.
“Bringing direct fibre access and expanded wireless to our communities will increase the quality of life for many of our residents,” said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster in a press release.
“I look forward to continuing to work with Bell and other ISPs for expanded coverage and options.”
Bell previously announced that it’s investing up to an additional $1.7 billion in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollouts of its next-generation fibre, wireless home internet and 5G service.
Source: Bell
