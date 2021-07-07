July’s Android security patch is now available for Pixel devices

Google’s latest Android Pixel Security update is now available, a week later than expected.
The update is available for the Pixel 3/3 XL, the Pixel 4/4 XL, the Pixel 3a/3a XL, the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.
The patch will roll out over the air and enables VoLTE support on certain networks and prevents device reboots under certain conditions.
The patch is rolling out with minor changes and fixing some high to critical-level vulnerabilities.
I still haven’t received the over-the-air update on my Pixel 5, but that could be because I’m running the Android 12 Beta.
Source: Google
