Best Buy drops prices smart TVs, noise-cancelling headphones, and smart-home products

Best Buy Canada is kicking off the first long weekend of summer with a slate of deals, including smart TVs, noise-cancelling headphones, and smart-home products.
Check out the full list of discounts on the retailer’s site, or view some of the top deals below:
Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150)
Sony BRAVIA XR 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)
HP Pavilion 24″ All-in-One Desktop for $1,099.99 (save $200)
LG 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)
Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)
Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $40)
Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $130)
JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)
Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels for $229.99 (save $50)
Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $209.99 (save $90)
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)
Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $379.99 (save $80)
Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments