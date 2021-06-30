PREVIOUS
Best Buy drops prices smart TVs, noise-cancelling headphones, and smart-home products

Jun 30, 2021

7:31 PM EDT

Best Buy

Best Buy Canada is kicking off the first long weekend of summer with a slate of deals, including smart TVs, noise-cancelling headphones, and smart-home products.

Check out the full list of discounts on the retailer’s site, or view some of the top deals below:

Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150)

Sony BRAVIA XR 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)

HP Pavilion 24″ All-in-One Desktop for $1,099.99 (save $200)

LG 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 (save $100)

Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $40)

Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $130)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels for $229.99 (save $50)

Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $209.99 (save $90)

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack for $379.99 (save $80)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $69.99 (save $15)

