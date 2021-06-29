PREVIOUS
Crunchyroll Games launches new RPG Mitrasphere

Crunchyroll says that more than 100,000 people pre-registered to download the game before its launch

Jun 29, 2021

5:12 PM EDT

Crunchyroll Games has announced a new fantasy RPG mobile game called Mitrasphere.

Mitrasphere, which is available now on iOS and Android, offers a variety of modes and features a full main story, boss battles, raids and other in-world events.

Additionally, players are able to customize their character with a variety of classes like swordsman, guardian, cleric, archer and mage. Mitrasphere also offers co-op multiplayer and real-time fighting.

According to Crunchyroll, more than 100,000 players pre-registered to download Mitraspheree before its launch.

