Crunchyroll Games launches new RPG Mitrasphere

Crunchyroll Games has announced a new fantasy RPG mobile game called Mitrasphere.
Mitrasphere, which is available now on iOS and Android, offers a variety of modes and features a full main story, boss battles, raids and other in-world events.
Additionally, players are able to customize their character with a variety of classes like swordsman, guardian, cleric, archer and mage. Mitrasphere also offers co-op multiplayer and real-time fighting.
According to Crunchyroll, more than 100,000 players pre-registered to download Mitraspheree before its launch.
