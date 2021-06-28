PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in July and August 2021

Four seasons of the Idris Elba-led Luther are coming to the service in July

Jun 28, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in July and August.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in July and August:

  • Luther: seasons 1-4 (July 1st)
  • In the Footsteps of Killers — Britbox Original (July 6th)
  • RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2021 — BritBox Exclusive (July 7th)
  • Murder on the Blackpool Express — BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
  • Death on the Tyne —  BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
  • Dial M for Middlesbrough — BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
  • Bergerac — BritBox Exclusive (July 13th)
  • Ashes to Ashes — BritBox  Exclusive (July 20th)
  • RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021 — BritBox Exclusive (July 23rd)
  • The Bill: season 26 — BritBox Exclusive (July 23rd)
  • Whitechapel (July 27th)
  • The Wedding of the Century — BritBox Original (July 29th)
  • McDonald & Dodds: season 2 — BritBox Original (August 3rd)
  • RPU: Road Policing Unit — BritBox Exclusive (August 6th)
  • Moone Boy — BritBox Exclusive (August 10th)
  • Blake’s 7 (August 13th)
  • 24 Hours in Police Custody: season 8 — BritBox Exclusive (August 20th)
  • Agatha Christie’s Marple: season 6 — BritBox Exclusive (August 27th)

BritBox costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year.

