Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in July and August 2021

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in July and August.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in July and August:
- Luther: seasons 1-4 (July 1st)
- In the Footsteps of Killers — Britbox Original (July 6th)
- RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2021 — BritBox Exclusive (July 7th)
- Murder on the Blackpool Express — BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
- Death on the Tyne — BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
- Dial M for Middlesbrough — BritBox Exclusive (July 9th)
- Bergerac — BritBox Exclusive (July 13th)
- Ashes to Ashes — BritBox Exclusive (July 20th)
- RHS Tatton Park Flower Show 2021 — BritBox Exclusive (July 23rd)
- The Bill: season 26 — BritBox Exclusive (July 23rd)
- Whitechapel (July 27th)
- The Wedding of the Century — BritBox Original (July 29th)
- McDonald & Dodds: season 2 — BritBox Original (August 3rd)
- RPU: Road Policing Unit — BritBox Exclusive (August 6th)
- Moone Boy — BritBox Exclusive (August 10th)
- Blake’s 7 (August 13th)
- 24 Hours in Police Custody: season 8 — BritBox Exclusive (August 20th)
- Agatha Christie’s Marple: season 6 — BritBox Exclusive (August 27th)
