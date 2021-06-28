Marvel’s Loki to make his Fortnite debut in July

The God of Mischief will soon be a permanent part of Fortnite.
Epic Games has officially announced that Loki Laufeyson will be the next character that ‘Fortnite Crew’ (subscription) members can claim. The Prince of Asgard will be available starting July 1st and will be a part of the Fortnite Crew for the full month. The pack features Loki’s skin, Loki’s Cape back bling, a Chitauri Chariot Glider and, most fascinatingly, Loki’s Scepter Pickaxe.
Loki, Prince of Asgard, Odinson, the rightful King of Jotunheim, God of Mischief, now a part of the Fortnite Crew 👑
Grab the July Crew Pack including the Loki Laufeyson Outfit inspired by Marvel Studios' The Avengers starting July 1.https://t.co/xJpSlauF3k pic.twitter.com/9KlBjAjH5X
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 28, 2021
It’s no surprise that this collaboration coincides with the release of Marvel’s new Loki series, which is currently airing on Disney +. The skin is inspired by Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of Loki in the 2012 Avengers film.
If you want to rock the new Loki skin, the only way is by signing up for the Fortnite Crew subscription. Subscribers to Fortnite Crew get an exclusive outfit bundle every month, including back blings, pickaxes and more as part of the membership. Additionally, Crew members get each season’s Battle Pass at no extra cost, along with 1000 V-Bucks every month.
The Fortnite Crew membership is available for purchase straight from the in-game Item Shop or the Battle Pass purchase page. The subscription costs $11.99 ($14.80 CAD)
Learn more about the membership here.
Image credit: Epic Games
Source: Fortnite
Comments