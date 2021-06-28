PREVIOUS|
Apple’s redesigned MacBook Pro will reportedly still release this year

The MacBook Pro of your dreams could still arrive this summer

Apple’s anticipated MacBook Pro refresh that’s rumoured to include an entirely new design featuring reduced bezels, a faster version of the M1 chip and even an SD card slot will reportedly still arrive this year, according to Mark Gurman’s ‘Power On’ Bloomberg newsletter.

In past reports, Gurman has said that an HDMI port and MagSafe technology will be coming to the new MacBook Pro alongside the above-mentioned features. In his newsletter, Gurman says that “the next several weeks are destined to be light on product news, but new MacBook Pros are still expected this year. Even if the MacBook Pros aren’t released in the next few weeks, a summer release is still possible as summer runs until mid-September.”

With this release window in mind, it seems like Apple could have plans to release the new MacBook Pro alongside its annual iPhone and Apple Watch refresh.

The updated M1 chip included in the new Pro is expected to feature eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores and will be available in 16 or 32 graphics core variations.

Similar to the rumours surrounding Apple’s iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7, we’ll likely start to see more leaks surrounding the new MacBook Pro as its reported release date draws closer.

Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro was released back in November 2020.

