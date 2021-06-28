Apple Watch Series 7 to reportedly feature bigger battery and more colour options

With Apple’s big September hardware event only a few months away, more rumours regarding what we’ll see during the keynote are beginning to appear.
In this case, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what upgrades the inevitable Apple Watch Series 7 could offer.
According to Taiwan-based publication UDN, Apple’s next smartwatch will release in new colours and feature a smaller S7 chip to fit a larger battery inside the smartwatch. In theory, this could improve the Apple Watch Series 7’s battery life to last more than a single day, pushing into two-day or possibly a day-and-a-half territory.
Previous rumours surrounding the Series 7 have indicated that this will feature the first significant design change to Apple’s wearable since its release back in 2015. For example, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the new version of the smartwatch includes squared-off edges that make it look more like the current iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.
YouTuber Jon Prosser, an occasionally reliable source of Apple leaks, has also suggested that a new green colour is on the way and that the Series 7 will also feature ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and thinner bezels. We’ve also seen rumours surrounding glucose monitoring coming to a future Apple Watch and an “explorer edition” designed to be more durable.
As Apple’s September hardware event draws closer, we’ll likely learn more about what we can expect from the Series 7. As it stands right now, the Series 7 seems set to be a relatively minor update over the Series 6 and not the full redesign that was previously rumoured.
Via: 9to5Mac
Comments