PREVIOUS|
News

Apple Watch Series 7 to reportedly feature bigger battery and more colour options

If these rumours are accurate, Apple's 2021 smartwatch is set to be a minor update over its predecessor

Jun 28, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Apple Watch Series 6

With Apple’s big September hardware event only a few months away, more rumours regarding what we’ll see during the keynote are beginning to appear.

In this case, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what upgrades the inevitable Apple Watch Series 7 could offer.

According to Taiwan-based publication UDN, Apple’s next smartwatch will release in new colours and feature a smaller S7 chip to fit a larger battery inside the smartwatch. In theory, this could improve the Apple Watch Series 7’s battery life to last more than a single day, pushing into two-day or possibly a day-and-a-half territory.

Previous rumours surrounding the Series 7 have indicated that this will feature the first significant design change to Apple’s wearable since its release back in 2015. For example, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the new version of the smartwatch includes squared-off edges that make it look more like the current iPhone 12 and iPad Pro.

YouTuber Jon Prosser, an occasionally reliable source of Apple leaks, has also suggested that a new green colour is on the way and that the Series 7 will also feature ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and thinner bezels. We’ve also seen rumours surrounding glucose monitoring coming to a future Apple Watch and an “explorer edition” designed to be more durable.

As Apple’s September hardware event draws closer, we’ll likely learn more about what we can expect from the Series 7. As it stands right now, the Series 7 seems set to be a relatively minor update over the Series 6 and not the full redesign that was previously rumoured.

Via: 9to5Mac 

Related Articles

Deals

Jun 15, 2021

9:06 PM EDT

Rogers’ promotion will save you $240 on the Series 6 Apple Watch

News

May 19, 2021

1:12 PM EDT

Apple Watch Series 7 could feature squared-off design like iPhone 12 series

News

Jun 25, 2021

4:45 PM EDT

Official-looking Galaxy Watch 4 leaked renders reveal a lot about the smartwatch

News

Jun 14, 2021

10:51 AM EDT

Future Apple Watch could feature glucose monitoring and body temperature sensors

Comments